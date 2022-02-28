Shibani Dandekar Inks Her Wedding Date With Farhan Akhtar On Her Hand, Flaunts The Same In Latest Post

Shibani Dandekar tied the knot with Farhan Akhtar on February 21, 2022, in an intimate yet fun-filled ceremony amidst their close family and friends in Khandala. While the couple is on a photo-sharing spree of the beautiful pictures from their wedding, Shibani also had a heartwarming gesture about her special day. The actress has tattooed her wedding date on her hand and flaunted the same in one of her latest posts.

Talking about the same, Shibani Dandekar can be seen wearing a gorgeous off-shoulder beige coloured sheer dress. The Shaandar actress has paired up the look with her hair tied to a messy bun and nude makeup. However, what is unmissable is her flaunting her new tattoo which is her wedding date with Farhan Akhtar.

Shibani Dandekar can be seen inked with her wedding date at the back of her left hand. Her wedding date can be seen tattooed in Roman numerals as XXI.II.XXII. This is not the first time that the Love In The Time Of Corona actress has inked a special aspect of her relationship with Farhan Akhtar. Earlier, Shibani had also tattooed her husband Farhan's name on her neck as a birthday gift for him. Take a look at her post.

Talking about the couple's wedding, while Farhan Akhtar opted for a formal tuxedo attire, Shibani Akhtar had sported a lovely red gown along with a veil having a long trail. Going by their wedding pictures, Farhan and Shibani read their wedding vows amidst their close family and friends. Among those in attendance were Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Honey Irani, Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Shankar Mahadevan, Ashutosh Rana, Ritesh Sidhwani and others.

A video of Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar dancing on the hit song 'Senorita' from their film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara had gone viral on social media. Apart from that, Shankar Mahadevan also sang the title track of Dil Chahta Hai on the occasion which was directed by Farhan. Shibani Dandekar also shared a glimpse of her 'Boho Mehendi' ceremony.

The Four More Shots Please actress had opted for a multi-coloured Lehenga attire that suited the bohemian theme of the ceremony. Shibani Dandekar shared several pictures from their Mehendi ceremony on her social media account. One of them had the actress flaunting her Mehendi wherein she inked Farhan Akhtar's initials on her hand.