Shibani Dandekar Recalls An Uncomfortable Coffee Date With Farhan Akhtar; There Is Just Pin Drop Silence'

On February 19, 2022, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at the former's Khandala farmhouse in the presence of family and close friends. In her recent tete-a-tete with a magazine, Shibani spilled the beans about her first date with Farhan and revealed it was so uncomfortable that she almost decided to 'bye bye' him.

While speaking to Elle India, Shibani revealed that she met Farhan on a show, which the Dil Dhadakne Do actor was hosting for a TV channel and she was one of the contestants.

Farhan further said, "We always knew about each other but we didn't really speak that much during that time. And then post the show, we just stayed in touch over Twitter or Instagram messaging," to which Shibani replied, "Yeah, he just slipped into my DMs. For me, this was a bit strange because we hadn't formed any kind of friendship to even go out for a coffee."

Recalling her first date with Farhan, Shibani said, "We met at a restaurant in Bandra at 10:30 am for breakfast. I didn't know what to make out of this...was it really a date? Or not? Like who asks someone out in the morning? But nevertheless, we go, we have coffee, and there's just pin drop silence throughout the breakfast."

Shibani further revealed that she went on an another date with Farhan and for her second date, she was all prepared with points that she could talk about. But again, the duo watched the movie and ate the dinner in silence. Shibani went on to reveal that the whole evening didn't seem easy, organic or free-flowing.

"I eventually left from his house thinking he's a nice guy and I did the right thing by giving it a shot again but I don't think this is working and it's time to say bye-bye," shared Shibani.

Shibani further revealed that after two awkward dates, Farhan decided to take matters into his hands and decided to pen down his thoughts for her in a series of long messages.

"This is the moment when I realised that Farhan can express best only via words. That is his strength. He was really able to communicate and say things, which he couldn't say face-to-face. We chatted for two weeks and every time we were chatting via messages, it was all good but if we did a video call those uncomfortable moments were back! But yes, it took time for him to emote, communicate and open up, and of course, once we started dating properly things were different," asserted Shibani.