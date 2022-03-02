Shibani Dandekar Rubbishes Her Pregnancy Rumours With A Savage Post

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's intimate wedding in Khandala has been the talk of the town for the past few days. The couple got married amidst the presence of their close family and friends on February 21, 2022. However, apart from this, there were speculations doing the rounds that Shibani might be pregnant. This was further fuelled by the actress' tummy looking slightly bloated in her recent wedding pictures. However, now Shibani took to her social media handle to rubbish these rumours in a savage manner.

Talking about the same, Shibani Dandekar took to her Instagram stories to share a video wherein she can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned abs in the form of a mirror selfie. The Love In The Times Of Corona actress captioned the same stating, "I'm A Woman, I'm Not Pregnant, It Was The Tequila" along with some laughing and confused emojis. She put the Emmy Meli song 'I Am A Woman' along with the post. Take a look at a part of her Instagram video.

Shibani also had a beautiful gesture for her special day with her husband Farhan Akhtar. Shibani Dandekar could be seen inked with her wedding date at the back of her left hand. Her wedding date could be seen tattooed in Roman numerals as XXI.II.XXII.

This is not the first time that the Shaandar actress has inked a special aspect of her relationship with Farhan Akhtar. Earlier, Shibani had also tattooed her husband Farhan's name on her neck as a birthday present for him. Talking about the couple's wedding, while Farhan Akhtar opted for a formal tuxedo attire, Shibani Akhtar had donned a lovely red gown along with a veil having a long trail.

Going by their wedding pictures, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar read their wedding vows amidst their close family and friends. Among those who attended were Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Honey Irani, Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Shankar Mahadevan, Ashutosh Rana, Ritesh Sidhwani and others. A video of Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar dancing on the popular song 'Senorita' from their film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara had gone viral on social media.