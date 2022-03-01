Shilpa Shetty Announces Next Film Sukhee

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday announced her next feature film Sukhee. The movie, to be directed by Sonal Joshi, is backed by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series. Shetty, 46, took to Instagram and shared the film's poster.

The actress wrote, "Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms. Directed by @random_amusements."

Shetty was last seen in Hungama 2 (2021), which marked her return to the screen after Apne in 2007. The actor will next be seen in the action romantic comedy Nikamma, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Details about Sukhee are still under wraps.