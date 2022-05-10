Shilpa Shetty On Difficult Times & Putting Up A Brave Front For Her Son Viaan Because 'He Understands Things'

Last year was anything but smooth for Shilpa Shetty Kundra. When her husband Raj Kundra was battling allegations outside his house, Shilpa was up for a bigger fight- protecting her kids from negative comments being thrown at them just because their father got embroiled into a controversy. While speaking to a leading daily, Shilpa opened up about battling difficult times and putting up a brave front, even though she was trembling from inside.

"I have always believed that in life, you have to find a purpose. Even in the chaos, my purpose was my children and will always be them. Stepping out in difficult times, with a brave front, to go back to work was only to show my kids, [especially my son] because he is at an age where he understands things," said Shilpa while speaking to Hindustan Times.

When the Kundras got embroiled into controversies, many expected that Shilpa will lock herself in her house, but she did exactly the opposite. She fulfilled her professional commitments with a smile on her face.

Speaking about the same, Shilpa said that she wanted to show Viaan that even in difficult circumstances, one has to have work ethics, and has to rise like a phoenix.

"He has learnt through me, and I hope I am able to give them the values our parents inculcated in us. For me to get out there and start working was teaching my son through practice. You are never prepared for hardships in life. They suddenly hit you, but they make you stronger. I didn't know I was strong, but it's a good feeling to know I can combat anything now," added the 46-year-old actress.

With respect to work, Shilpa will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.