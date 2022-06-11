Shilpa Shetty On Hungama 2: When I Watched The Film, I Felt That 'This Was Not My Character'

After 14 years, Shilpa Shetty made her comeback in films with Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 which premiered on Disney+Hotstar. The romantic comedy featured her alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash. However, the film upon its digital release, was panned by the critics and the audience.

Shilpa in her recent interview with Mashable India opened up on the film's debacle. The actress revealed that she signed Hungama 2 because she wanted to work with Priyadarshan, and also because she couldn't say no to co-producer Ratan Jain who had produced her debut film Baazigar. However, the Dhadkan star also admitted that she wasn't satified with the way her character turned out in the movie.

Shilpa also told the portal that it was Sabbir Khan's Nikamma and not Hungama 2 which was supposed to be her Bollywood comeback.

The actress said, "Hungama 2 was not my comeback. It was never supposed to be my first film. I did that film because I can never say no to Ratan Ji. He introduced me to the industry. Nikamma was the first film I was supposed to do. But then it got stuck, and also I always wanted to work with Priyan Sir. Anyway, by the time the film came out, and it came out on OTT and I saw the film. And I felt that 'this was not my character.' It happened, but it's okay."

Speaking about Nikamma, the action entertainer has Shilpa Shetty sharing screen space with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The actress further added, "This is a very amazing character- Agni. This is the first film that got offered to me, in the sense that many pictures were being offered but if I am doing something leaving my children at home I want it to be worth my while."

Nikamma is slated to hit the big screens on June 17.