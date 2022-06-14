Shilpa Shetty Recalls When Her Mother Called Her Useless; 'She Bawled For The First Time'

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Nikamma, which is all set to hit theatres on June 17, 2022. During her tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Shilpa was asked if she can recall the time when she was called 'nikamma' by her parents, she shared an incident related to her academics and said her mother had called her useless after seeing her result.

Shilpa told ETimes, "It happened to me when my mom saw my prelims report just before my SSC examination. I had scored some 48 percent, which was disgraceful."

She further added, "I was a volleyball player. I was more into extra curricular activities and I was selected for the Bombay zone as a volleyball player. But, when my mom saw my result she bawled for the first time. She said you're going to be absolutely useless, worthless and nikammi."

She went on to add that she had other plans than academic pursuit. She explained that her aim at that time was to become a volleyball coach.

"But later, when I realised my mom was upset with my scores and me being a nikammi, I studied well for 10 days and scored a decent percentage," recalled Shetty.

With respect to work, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 alongside Meezaan, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. Apart from Nikamma, she will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

"If I had to do something big in a web series it certainly wouldn't get any bigger than a launch in Rohit's cop universe," said Shetty.