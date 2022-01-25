Shilpa Shetty-Richard Gere Kissing Case: Mumbai Court Calls Actress 'Victim' And Grants Her Relief

A Mumbai Court on Monday, January 24, discharged Shilpa Shetty, almost 15 years after she landed in an obscenity case with Richard Gere. The actress was accused of obscenity and indecency in an incident where co-accused Richard Gere had publicly kissed her during an event. According to reports, three cases were filed in 2007 in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh against Shilpa and the Hollywood star.

During the hearing earlier this week, Metropolitan Magistrate Ketaki Chavan deduced that the actress was a victim and granted her relief. "It seems that the accused Shilpa Shetty is the victim of the alleged act of accused no. 1 (Richard Gere.) Not a single element of any of the alleged offence is being satisfied in the complaint," Magistrate Ketaki Chavan said.

After the police report and documents were presented, the Magistrate was satisfied that the charges against Shilpa Shetty were groundless. The order observed, "Not a single element of any of the alleged offence is being satisfied in the complaint. Moreover, none of the papers annexed with the final report discloses act of present accused so as to bring her within the purview of Section 34 of IPC (common intention)."

Reportedly, Shilpa was booked under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects) and 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the Indian Penal Code. She was also charged in relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

While the case was filed in Rajasthan, Supreme Court in 2017 had heard Shilpa Shetty's plea to transfer the case to Mumbai. Shilpa's applications stated that the accusation against her is "only that she did not protest when she was kissed by the co-accused, Richard Gere, which by no stretch of imagination made her a conspirator or perpetrator of the crime.

Meanwhile, Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra landed in legal trouble after he was named the prime accused in a porn-related case in 2021. The businessman was arrested on July 19 and spent two months in jail before he was granted bail in September. The actress hasn't opened up about the case but at the time had revealed a statement requesting the media for privacy.