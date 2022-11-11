Shoaib Malik’s Bold Pics With Ayesha Omar Goes Viral Amid His Divorce Rumours With Sania Mirza

Remember when Sania Mirza made heads turn when she tied the knot with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010? The couple was often seen sharing adorable pics on social media giving a glimpse of their mushy moments and family life. However, Shoaib and Sania are making the headlines these days for an unfortunate reason as there are reports that their marriage has hit rock bottom. According to media reports, Shoaib and Sania are set to part ways. In fact, some media reports also claim that they are officially divorced now.

The reports of Sania and Shoaib's separation have come as shock to everyone and people have been wondering about the reason behind their split. It is reported that Shoaib's growing proximity with Pakistani actress Ayesh Omar is the reason behind their divorce. Although both Shoaib and Sania are maintaining a stoic stance about their divorce speculations, Ayesha is also yet to comment about in the matter the Pakistani cricketer's bold pics with Ayesha from their photoshoot have been going viral on social media. Take a look: