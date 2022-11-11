Shoaib Malik’s Bold Pics With Ayesha Omar Goes Viral Amid His Divorce Rumours With Sania Mirza
Remember when Sania Mirza made heads turn when she tied the knot with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010? The couple was often seen sharing adorable pics on social media giving a glimpse of their mushy moments and family life. However, Shoaib and Sania are making the headlines these days for an unfortunate reason as there are reports that their marriage has hit rock bottom. According to media reports, Shoaib and Sania are set to part ways. In fact, some media reports also claim that they are officially divorced now.
The reports of Sania and Shoaib's separation have come as shock to everyone and people have been wondering about the reason behind their split. It is reported that Shoaib's growing proximity with Pakistani actress Ayesh Omar is the reason behind their divorce. Although both Shoaib and Sania are maintaining a stoic stance about their divorce speculations, Ayesha is also yet to comment about in the matter the Pakistani cricketer's bold pics with Ayesha from their photoshoot have been going viral on social media. Take a look:
Shoaib Malik And Ayesha Omar Set Temperatures Soaring
Shoaib Malika and Ayesha Omar had collaborated for a bold photoshoot in 2021 and their sizzling grabbed the eyeballs. In this pic, the duo was seen striking a romantic pose in the pool.
Shoaib And Ayesha’s Chemistry Speaks Volumes
Shoaib and Ayesha did make for a hot pair and their chemistry spoke volumes about their bond. In fact, the photoshoot even sparked rumours about their love affair.
Shoaib Malik Praised Ayesha Omar
The Pakistani cricketer had praised Ayesha in one of his interviews wherein he revealed that the Karachi Se Lahore actress has helped him a lot during their bold photoshoot.
Ayesha Reacts To Dating Rumours with Shoaib Malik
Earlier, when Ayesha's name was linked with Shoaib Malik, the Pakistani actress has denied dating the cricketer. She stated, "Bilkul nahin. Un kee shadi ho chuki hain aur wo apni biwi ke saath bahut khush hain. Mein dono shoaibmalik aur mirzasaniar ki bahut respect karti hoon. Shoaib aur mein ache dost aur ek dusare ke kherkhwa hain. Bahut respect karte hain. Aisey rishtein bhi hotay hain duniya mein logo ke".
Shoaib Malik Cheated On Sania Mirza with Ayesha
Meanwhile, gossip mills are abuzz that Shoaib Malik has been cheating on Sania Mirza with Ayesha for a while. However, neither Shoaib nor Sania had made any official announcement in this regard.