shoojit-sircar-reveals-why-he-refused-to-make-sequels-to-piku-and-madras-cafe

Shoojit Sircar's films have a separate fan base and owing to the same reason, even today, his fans expect him to direct the sequels to his popular films like Piku, Madras Cafe, etc. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Sircar revealed why he has no such plans, despite being offered huge amount of money by producers.

He told Hindustan Times that he needs to have a powerful story to make sequels to his films.

He further said, "I think more or less, we have tried to put in everything on that one film, so I do not know what is left for the second film. I also quickly get bored with the same idea, so I need to move on. That is also the problem. I have been offered big money to make sequels to more or less all my films - Piku (2015), even Madras Café. People ask me for the next part of Pink (2016). I have not found any story to move ahead and make a sequel."

Sircar's last directorial was Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. When he was asked if he has already started working on his next directorial, he said that he has not started working on any project as of now.

He explained, "I am not a factory, that I will keep churning out films. I am studying, doing gardening, I play football, and a lot of thinking and discussing. Let's see what comes out."

Sircar concluded by saying that his work is an expression of an art, which comes from pure passion.