Shraddha Kapoor Gets Special Surprise From Her Fan From Kolhapur, Ahead Of Her Birthday!

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is all set to turn a year older tomorrow and well, it seems she is off for a small getaway ahead of it. On Wednesday morning, Shraddha was snapped at the domestic airport in Mumbai as she jetted out of the city with her dad Shakti Kapoor. A fan came to the airport with a special gift for Shraddha and well, she accepted it gracefully.

Shraddha is seen donning a casual look in a white tank top with blue denim jeans. She accessorised her look with a cool pair of sunglasses and a pink handbag. Shraddha left her hair open as she headed out of the city. She posed with her dad who was also dressed casually to travel. Soon, a fan, who travelled all the way from Kolhapur, spotted her and presented her with a special gift ahead of her birthday.

The fan gave her a nicely wrapped gift, consisting of special Kolhapure slippers, along with a printed handbook of the actress' previous characters and movies. The actress patiently waited for a fan to take a selfie. Her warm demeanour made her fans fall more in love with her.

Shraddha has won over the hearts of many followers as the actress shares her beautiful off-screen real persona on social media which leaves the audience in awe with every post.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's next alongside Ranbir Kapoor, which will hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.