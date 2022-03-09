Shraddha Kapoor: I Feel Like I Am In No Place To Complain About How The Pandemic May Have Affected Me

Last two years have been rough for many celebrities owing to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Shraddha Kapoor spoke about the same and said that everyone who comes from privileged background needs to empathise with the underprivileged who do not have the resources.

"Empathise with them for how the pandemic may have been with. I know of a lot of people have had many hardships [during the pandemic]. I feel that it has been hard for many people," said Shraddha while speaking to Hindustan Times.

She went on to add, "I feel like I am in no place to complaint about how the pandemic may have affected me. Compared to what other people have gone through, my problems are way smaller."

However, the Baaghi actress is elated that the worst is over and finally, the film industry is coming back on track with several films slated to be released in theatres.

"It is really nice to see life is returning to normal. It is wonderful to see the film industry also bouncing back. And COVID-19 is something that we are learning to deal with. I hope that people thrive." asserted Kapoor.

With respect to work, Shraddha will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's next alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking about the same, she said that she is very excited to work with Luv and Ranbir. She went on to add that it is a super fun film and she is excited for the audience to see her in a new role. She also said that she has admired Ranbir since his first film and she is super thrilled that they are finally working together.

"Same for Luv sir. He is such a fantastic writer/director," concluded Shraddha.