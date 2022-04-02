Shraddha Kapoor On Her Gudi Padwa Celebrations: It's All About Following The Traditions

Gudi Padwa also known as the Maharashtrian New Year, is being celebrated by people today (April 2). Bollywood's 'Marathi mulgi' Shraddha Kapoor is also excited about ringing in the festival in a traditional way.

In an interaction with ETimes, the Stree actress talked about how Gudi Padwa unfolds for her every year. Shraddha revealed that she walks up early in the morning and starts herday bu feasting on some ghee-laden homemade puranpolis.

The tabloid quoted Shraddha as saying, "It is all about following the traditions. I wake up early and start the day by gorging on some homemade puran polis, topped with a dollop of ghee on it. Also, it's a day that you spend with your family and loved ones. With Gudi Padwa, you look forward to starting the New Year on a happy, optimistic note."

Shraddha also expressed her love for the traditional nine-yard drape and said, "Nauvari saris have a very grand and celebrated history. It isn't just a mere aesthetic attire. The nauvari symbolises strength and power. It was also worn by women to fight in wars back in the day, as it allowed mobility and freedom of movement."

Speaking about work, Shraddha is currently busy shooting for Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled rom-com alongside Ranbir Kapoor. While speaking with the tabloid, the actress also opened up on sharing screen space with the Brahmastra actor and said that she has always admired him as an actor.

"I am glad that finally we got to do a film together. I am looking forward to this being my next release, and it feels great to know that people are excited to see us coming together on the big screen," ETimes quoted Shraddha as saying. Besides this movie, the actress also has Chaalbaaz In London and Nagin trilogy in her kitty.