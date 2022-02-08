Shraddha Kapoor Remembers 'Aaji' Lata Mangeshkar With A Throwback Photo; Calls Her 'Greatest Of All Times'

This week started on a sad note with the passing away of one of India's biggest singing legends Lata Mangeshkar. The 'Nightingale Of India' breathed her last on Sunday (February 6) due to multiple organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

As soon as the news of her death surfaced on social media, people across the nation paid tribute to her in the form of heartfelt condolence messages and sharing songs sung by her. While the country is mourning her loss, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to post an emotional note for her 'aaji' along with a bunch of pictures.

In the first picture, a young Shraddha Kapoor is seen sitting beside Lata Mangeshkar and smiling for the camera. The rest two black and white pictures of the late singer give major nostalgic vibes. In her caption for the post, Shraddha expressed her love for her 'aaji' and called her the 'greatest of all times.'

She wrote, "I will forever cherish the honour of having shared precious moments with you. Your hand on my head, your warm gaze, your loving words of encouragement. Thank you for your simplicity, divinity, excellence and grace. Truly The Greatest of all time! I ❤️ You Lata Aaji."

Have a look at her post.

For those who don't know, Shraddha's late maternal grandfather, singer Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, was Lata Mangeshkar's cousin. Shraddha and her family would often reunite with the legendary singer on birthdays and special occasions.

Last year on Lata Mangeshkar's birthday, Shraddha had shared a picture from their fam jam in which she was seen sitting on the floor while leaning on her aaji's knee. Lata Mangeshkar's sister Usha Mangeshkar, Shraddha's mother Shivangi Kapoor and actress Padmini Kolhapure were also a part of the family picture.

Just a night before Lata Mangeshkar passed away, Shraddha had paid a visit to her at the hospital. Later at the singer's last rites, the actress was seen breaking down into tears while paying her last respect.