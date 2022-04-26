Shraddha Kapoor Says "Aarohi Came In My Life And Changed Everything" As Aashiqui 2 Clocks 9 Years To Release!

The
romance
musical
of
Aashiqui
2,
starring
Shraddha
Kapoor
as
'Aarohi',
clocked
in
9
years
to
its
release
today.
The
actress
described
the
film
as
a
life-changing
opportunity
and
thanked
everyone
for
the
love
that
is
still
pouring
in.
Speaking
about
it,
Shraddha
shares,
"'Aarohi
came
in
my
life
and
changed
everything.
I
am
forever
grateful
and
thankful
to
each
and
everyone
who
gave
so
much
love
to
me
as
Aarohi.
It
feels
motivating
when
people
remember
the
film,
it's
songs
and
the
story,
even
after
long."
She
further
adds,
"I
would
like
to
also
thank
Mohit
Suri
sir
for
giving
me
this
character
and
an
opportunity
of
a
lifetime,
it
will
always
live
and
stay
with
me."
The
blockbuster
tells
the
story
of
a
failing
singer
Rahul
(Aditya
Roy
Kapur),
how
he
meets
her
and
falls
in
love
with
Aarohi
(Shraddha),
a
woman
who
sings
in
a
bar.
He
helps
her
in
becoming
a
famous
singer
while
he
goes
on
a
self-destructive
mode.
On
the
work
front,
Shraddha
will
be
next
seen
with
Ranbir
Kapoor
in
Luv
Ranjan's
next.