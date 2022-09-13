Shreyas Talpade On Alia Bhatt's 'Don't Like Me, Don't Watch Me' Comment: It's Very Wrong To Say That

Prior to Brahmastra's release, Alia Bhatt had left a section of people upset with her comment on the topic of nepotism. The actress had said, "I can't keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can't help it. That's something I can't do (anything about)." Soon after that, netizens trended #boycottaliabhatt and #boycottbrahmastra on social media.

In a recent interaction with News18 Lokmat, Shreyas Talpade reacted to Alia's statement and said that by asking people to not watch their movies, if they do not want to, actors were alienating themselves from the audience.

Shreyas told the news portal, "It is very wrong to say that if you do not like me just do not watch my movies. This way you will end up alienating yourself from the audience. An actor exists only till the audience likes him."

On being asked what he would wish from Lord Ganesha this year, the Iqbal actor made an indirect reference to celebrities reacting to the boycott trend, and expressed his displeasure with their statements on the same.

The actor said, "Whatever statements are being made in the (film) industry right now, I don't like them. They don't seem convincing. The prayer is at the feet of Bappa to grant wisdom to us all, who are working in the industry. Because the statements that have come now are not very convincing to me."

In the last few months, many Bollywood stars like Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Suniel Shetty and others have spoken out against the cancel culture that has affected the film industry.

Coming back to Shreyas Talpade, the actor will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency in which he is essaying the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.