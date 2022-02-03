Shreyas Talpade Opens Up About Dubbing For Pushpa In Hindi; Says He Will Kiss Allu Arjun If He Bumps Into Him

Remember when Sharad Kelkar had dubbed both the parts of Baahubali in Hindi, his voice had become a hot topic of discussion on social media? Something similar happened when Shreyas Talpade dubbed for Allu Arjun's recent release Pushpa: The Rise in Hindi, and audience could not stop gushing over his heavy tone that he used in the Hindi version of the film.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Shreyas was asked how he would react if he gets an opportunity to meet Allu Arjun, he said, "I will hug, kiss and thank him as I keep saying this over again and again that he has made my job simpler."

Shreyas further told Times Of India that the way Allu has portrayed the character is phenomenal. "Of course, there were some complex scenes which were difficult but again if I meet him, I will hug, kiss, and say, 'Thank you so much for being Pushpa and thank you so much for making me Pushpa'," added Talpade.

Shreyas Talpade On Dubbing For Pushpa Hindi Version: Allu Arjun's Phenomenal Performance Made My Job Easier

When asked if he would like to share any special appreciation which he received from the industry, he recalled that filmmaker David Dhawan called him up and said, 'Tune toh 70s ke Bachchan saab ki yaad dila di, jab aisi dialogue baazi hoti thi and dialogues famous hote the'.

He further said that he got calls from Madhur Bandharkar, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, etc., but what he liked the most is the way audience has taken the character, the film and the dubbing.

Shreyas Talpade Reveals He Wasn't The First Choice For Dor; 'It Is One Of Those Films That Remain Special'

"And especially kids, I think when it reaches kids it's probably one of the biggest awards that you can achieve. Because reaching out to them, relating it with them, and doing things which they understand or they feel like doing is a very, very difficult thing to do," shared the Golmaal Returns actor.