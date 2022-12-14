Shriya Saran On Why She Chose To Hide Her Pregnancy: 'If I Speak About My Pregnancy....'

Actress Shriya Saran has worked across industries and craved a place for herself in Indian cinema. The actress is currently basking in the success of Drishyam 2 and is in a happy phase of her life. She married a Russian entrepreneur, Andrei Koscheev, in 2018 and was blessed with a baby girl on January 10, 2021. They named their daughter Radha.

Shriya Saran speaks about why she kept her pregnancy a secret

Unlike other actresses, Shriya kept her pregnancy a secret from the world, and even while announcing the birth of her daughter, Shriya didn't speak much about it. And now, in a new interview, the 40-year-old actress has opened up about why she chose not to announce her pregnancy. She also revealed that there were two reasons to keep her pregnancy a secret.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shriya Saran said that she wanted to be fat and enjoy her pregnancy. "There is a lot of fear. I feel one of the main reasons why I did not speak about my pregnancy was of course that I wanted to make it as my own time and spend time with myself and have those six months with Radha and be fat and whatever and not worry about what people write about me and just concentrate on my child. So one strong reason was that," she said.

Shriya Saran on enjoying her pregnancy

In the same interview, Shriya revealed that she was scared about not getting work. She implied, "But the other reason was that I was scared that if I speak about my pregnancy people will take that much longer time to come back and give me work. It's a visual medium and people expect you to look a certain way."

She then recalled how she had shed all her pregnancy weight by the time her daughter was only nine months old. "So when I came back and spoke about my pregnancy, I was already working. So I had already signed like three films. Radha was nine months old and I had already shed all my pregnancy weight. There is that pressure," Shriya added.

Shriya, on the work front, was last seen in Drishyam 2 opposite Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The actress has had a fantastic year, with two superhit films, RRR and now Drishyam 2. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 has now entered the Rs 200 crore club and also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor, in lead roles. On the other hand, RRR is still roaring and has grabbed two nominations at the Golden Globes for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for the track Naatu Naatu.