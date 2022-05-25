Shruti Haasan Gets Nervous When She Thinks About Marriage, But She Does Not Blame Kamal Haasan & Sarika For It

Actress Shruti Haasan is in a serious relationship with visual artiste Santanu Hazarika. The duo started dating in 2020 and since then, they are going strong in their relationship. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Shruti was asked if she and Santanu are planning to get married anytime soon, she said, "The thought of marriage makes me nervous at this point. It is something that I wouldn't jump at right away."

It's known to all that her parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika got separated while she was growing up. When asked if she feels nervous about marriage because she has seen a failed marriage too closely, here's what the actress said...

Shruti told Times Of India she believes that her parents had the most beautiful intentions for their marriage. When it worked, it was a fantastic marriage and that's what she chose to take away from it.

She further said, "Things may or may not work out. I always like to look at what was the good side of it. My parents went through a lot, and they stuck it out. Just because their marriage didn't work, it doesn't mean that I would write off the idea of marriage. When it worked, they were a brilliant couple, and that's what I chose to look at."

When asked about her equation with beau Santanu, she said that her friendship with him blossomed because of their mutual appreciation for the love of art, music and cinema.

Shruti further added that people like Santanu are rare. She went on to add that he is very kind and talented, and she finds his art really inspiring.

She also shared that she has never met anyone in the business who liked the same thing as her. "It was only after I dated outside the film community was when I started discovering like-minded people," concluded Haasan.