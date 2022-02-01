Siddhant Chaturvedi: Gehraiyaan Has Made Me Face My Fears

Siddhant
Chaturvedi
is
all
set
to
enthrall
the
audiences
with
his
acting
prowess
and
sizzling
looks
with
his
upcoming
release
Gehraiyaan.
The
actor
as
'Zain'
who
has
already
created
a
hug
impact
in
the
minds
of
the
audiences,
now
opens
up
how
the
film
helped
him
face
his
fears.
When
Chaturvedi
first
got
details
about
his
role,
he
freaked
out.
The
character
had
layers
that
required
immense
maturity
-
Shakun
Batra
saw
his
potential
and
casted
him.
Speaking
about
it,
Siddhant
shares,
"Shooting
for
a
film
like
Gehariyaan
has
made
me
face
my
fears,
which
in
turn
has
helped
me
grow
as
a
performer
and
a
person.
It
made
me
look
beyond
my
hydrophobia,
and
expand
my
horizons,
and
explore
an
untapped
version
of
myself."
He
further
adds,
"I
remember
telling
Shakun
that
I
want
to
grow
up
with
this
film,
and
that's
what
has
happened
exactly.
I
am
grateful
to
him
for
making
me
look
beyond
the
conventional
norms
and
dig
deeper
into
the
reality."
Siddhant
will
soon
be
seen
sharing
screen
space
with
Deepika
Padukone,
Ananya
Panday
and
Dhairya
Karwa
in
Shakun
Batra's
Gehraiyaan.
The
film
will
release
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
on
February
11th.