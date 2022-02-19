Siddhant Chaturvedi On Comments That Deepika Should Have Taken Ranveer's Permission For Gehraiyaan

Siddhant Chaturvedi-Deepika Padukone's recent release Gehraiyaan opened to mixed reviews and turned out to be a hot topic of discussion on social media. The film was also in news for the intimate sequences shot by these two stars. Recently in an interaction with an entertainment portal, Siddhant opened up on the same.

The actor said that he was not bothered by comments saying that he and his co-star Deepika should have sought her actor-husband Ranveer Singh's permission before doing intimate scenes in the film.

Siddhant said that because they are professionals, they know their equation. "I remember when we were shooting for this film, Ranveer had come to Goa for a few days. We chilled, we partied. In fact, when I signed the film, he was the first person I called and he was really happy. He has just been showering me with love since Gully Boy and he is my mentor in life, so it was absolutely fine. Deepika is a professional. When people say these things, kya kar sakte hai (what can one do)? Hum toh apna kaam kar rahe hai (We are just doing our job)," he told Bollywood Bubble.

He said he and Deepika were simply doing what their director Shakun Batra expected of them. The actor added that they did the intimate sequences in the most elegant way with an intimacy director Dar (Gai) coming on board.

Siddhant said, "It took a little time for me as well to ease into it but it was very important because it was not supposed to be for shock value. It was a part of the film. Now that you have watched the film, you know that it's not forced or anything. It's there because it's part of the story."

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles.