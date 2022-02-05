Siddhant Chaturvedi On Romancing Deepika Padukone In Gehraiyaan: In My Head, I Was Like 'Wow'

Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Gehraiyaan in which he is paired opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time. The trailer and the songs of this domestic noir has already given us a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry on screen. In his recent tete-a-tete with ETimes, the Gully Boy actor opened up on romancing Deepika in this Shakun Batra directorial.

Siddhant told the tabloid, "In my head, I was like, 'Wow' she's Deepika! How am I going to romance her! She has worked with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor. Look at my competition.' It is a romantic film and I didn't want people to say, 'Nahi kar paya.'"

The actor went to say that he agreed to do Gehraiyaan after hearing the script narrative as he was eager to work with him but he had no idea about the extent of intimacy in the film. "The screenplay didn't particularly mention that because it wasn't erotic poetry or something. The workshops and readings happened later," ETimes quoted him as saying.

Siddhant admitted that he was a bit scared when he learnt that the makers had roped in intimacy director to make the actors feel comfortable while shooting those scenes.

The actor continued, "But I realised that's how Shakun likes to work. His portrayal of intimacy isn't just physical, but emotional and nuanced. The camera doesn't tell you that look, two people are kissing. It flows organically."

Elaborating on their intimacy workshops, the actor spilled the beans on their routine when they were shooting in Goa. Siddhant revealed that he and his co-stars would do yoga at 7 in the morning which was followed by yoga at 10 am. In the afternoon, they had a body coach who trained them to loosen up and then there was intimacy director Dar who made them comfort and consent.

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor said that initially he was extremely shy, but their one-month stay in Goa where everyone stayed and ate together helped him in shedding off his inhibitions.

Besides Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gehraiyaan also stars Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on February 11, 2022.