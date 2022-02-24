Siddhant Chaturvedi Reacts To Trolling On Comment Comparing Gehraiyaan To Marvel Film, 'Trolling Banta Hai'

Siddhant Chaturvedi who was last seen in Gehraiyaan, during an interview compared working on the film to working on a Marvel film. Reacting to his own statement, the actor said on social media that he 'didn't mean' it and added that he deserved to be trolled for saying it.

The statement garnered some attraction from trolls on Twitter. Quoting Siddhant from his News18 interview, the fan asked if the comparison was 'legit'. Soon the actor replied to the tweet and said, "Oh damn! I didn't mean that! Oh teri! lekin ispe toh trolling banta hai bhaiyon. Aur suno main Batman hoon. Lelo (Oh damn! But this comment deserves to be trolled, guys. And listen, I am Batman)."

Another Twitter user asked,"Bhai wo sab theek hai par Marvel mein Batman kab aaya (All that is okay but since when is Batman a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe)?"

Siddhant was quick with his response and said, "Matlab toh mera Marvel se bhi nahi tha. Lekin ab kuch log hain, karlo masti (I didn't mean the Marvel comparison either. But there are some people, go have fun with it)."

Oh damn! I didn’t mean that! Oh teri! lekin ispe toh trolling banta hai bhaiyon.🙌😂

Aur suno main Batman hoon.lelo. — Siddhant Chaturvedi (@SiddyChats) February 24, 2022

Matlab toh mera Marvel se bhi nahi tha.

Lekin ab kuch log hain, karlo masti. — Siddhant Chaturvedi (@SiddyChats) February 24, 2022

Notably, in the interview, Siddhant had compared Gehraiyaan to Marvel since the film's concept was so foreign to him. He said that being from a 'very functional family', things such as infidelity was 'very new' to him and took him a while to understand.

He further explained, "We're working in croma and this is not the real world. I have to become a convincing Iron Man or Captain America. It was like Harry Potter for me, I had to believe in this world, this fantasy, which probably exists somewhere. No one shows this world upfront, this exists in your DMs, in your mails, texts, which you keep hidden."

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan has dysfunctional relationships at its core. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.