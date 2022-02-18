Siddhant Chaturvedi Recalls Being Duped Over For A Fake Audition Call For Josh 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi has had a remarkable success story ever since his debut stint in Gully Boy had received a phenomenal response. The actor is currently winning many laurels for his performance as Zain in Gehraiyaan. However, Siddhant had his own share of struggles and in a recent interview, he had opened up about the time when he was duped into attending a fake audition call for Josh 2.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Siddhant Chaturvedi recalled that he had landed up in a fake audition for Josh 2 wherein he thought he will be auditioning for one of the members of the Eagle Gang in the movie. The actor revealed to a publication stating, "Yes! I have auditioned for Josh 2, for Eagle gang. There were so many guys standing in a queue and I asked them what was going on, they said Josh 2 auditions are going on. Then I stood in that line for the whole day but my turn did not come".

Siddhant Chaturvedi then revealed how he came to know that the entire audition was a hoax and that Josh 2 is not happening. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor added, "The next day I went, I was the first one to go there and there was nobody, it was shut. I asked what time will the auditions start, the people who were there told me that there was a fake audition here yesterday. Josh 2 is not being made."

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi recently revealed in a statement how working in Gehraiyaan made him face his fears. The Inside Edge actor said, "Shooting for a film like Gehariyaan has made me face my fears, which in turn has helped me grow as a performer and a person. It made me look beyond my hydrophobia, expand my horizons, and explore an untapped version of myself."

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Booth. The actor will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the same. Apart from this, Siddhant will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. He will be seen opposite The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav and will be reuniting with his Gehraiyaan co-star Ananya Panday in the film.