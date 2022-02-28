Siddhant Chaturvedi Recalls His Break-Up With Girlfriend Of 4 Years; 'I Had To Choose Between Love & Ambition'

Siddhant Chaturvedi catapulted to fame with his Bollywood debut Gully Boy co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Within a short period of time, the lad garnered a good fanbase and is touted to be the next big thing in Bollywood.

While the actor is making the right noise for his work, he usually keeps tight-lipped about his personal life. However, Siddhant made an exception in his new interview with Filmfare.

On being asked to share an incident which changed him, Siddhant recalled his breakup with his ex-girlfriend, whom he dated for four years. Speaking about his major heartbreak, the actor shared that he was pursuing his CA course at that time and was keen to settle down.

However he soon switched his career and took up acting which didn't go down well with his then-girlfriend who wanted a simple life. Eventually, they had to take call off their relationship. The actor said that it was heartbreaking for him because he had to choose between love and ambition.

Siddhant told Filmfare, "I had clarity when I was 20 and had a major heartbreak. I was with this girl for four years and wanted to settle down with her. I was quite sorted."

He continued, "I wanted to settle down with her and she wanted a simple life. I was doing my CA at that time but then I chose to switch my career. That didn't go down well with her. We wanted two different things in life and that was really heartbreaking because I had to choose between love and ambition. And I chose ambition. I remember telling her that I wanted to perform on stage and will make sure I reach there. And here I am."

With respect to films, Siddhant Chaturvedi recently featured in Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan. His upcoming projects are Phone Bhoot and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.