Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals His First Audition Was Terrible; 'I Don't Even Know How To Look At The Camera'

Siddhant Chaturvedi who is currently basking in the glory of good reviews and appreciation for his performance in his recent release Gehraiyaan, talked about his first audition in an interview with a news portal.

Walking down the memory lane, Siddhant revealed that his first audition was terrible adding that he was clueless about camera placement or how things worked. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor revealed that one of his theatre friends was going to audition for a commercial, so he decided to tag along and try his luck too. Unfortunately, that audition turned out to be awful for him.

Siddhant told Mashable India, "Pehla audition bohot bura hua. Camera mein dekhne bhi nahi aata tha mujhe, kaise kya karna hai aur kaafi gaali padi. Uske baad maine thaan li ki kuch karke rahunga. Phir main roz Aram Nagar-Versova circuit mein ghoomne laga (My first audition was terrible. I didn't even know how to look at the camera or do anything else. I was criticised a lot. After that, I was determined to succeed, so I started doing the rounds of the Aram Nagar-Versova circuit).

Siddhant Chaturvedi forayed into acting with web series like Life Sahi Hai and Inside Edge. He bagged his first Bollywood film Gully Boy in 2019 in which he shared screen space with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Since then, there is no looking back for him. The youngster went on to work in films like Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Gehraiyaan. The actor will next be seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.