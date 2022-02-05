Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals What His Father Told Him After Watching Gehraiyaan

Shakun Batra's upcoming film Gehraiyaan starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa has been the talk of the town ever since the makers dropped the trailer and songs of the film. The film touted to be a modern take on relationships has many intimate scenes featuring Siddhant and Deepika.

The Gully Boy actor in his recent interview with ETimes opened up on his parents' reaction to the movie. Siddhant told the tabloid, "I didn't sit with them. I was sitting in one corner and they were in the other. After watching the film, I returned home in my car. I didn't even travel back with them. I rushed to my room and went to bed."

Elaborating on how his father reacted post watching Gehraiyaan, Siddhant continued, "Dad knocked and came in. He wanted to talk about the film because he loved it, but I just wanted this day to pass (laughs!), so we did speak about it later on the phone. That's when he said, 'Yeh film samaaj ka darpan hai. Ismay kuch sahi galat nahi hai.' (It holds a mirror to the society). Koi message nahi de rahe hai hum. The world has changed and these kinds of stories exist. We are not promising you a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani."

Siddhant told the tabloid that being a diehard romantic who adores Shah Rukh Khan, he is a huge rom-com fan whose idea of love was shaped by the movies he watched. The actor said that he also wanted to quintessential rom-com, but he has now realised that times have changed as such love stories are hardly made anymore in Bollywood.

He said that he was looking out to do an an out-and-out love story but the scripts which came his way weren't convincing enough. That's when he realised that the stories he expected were nostalgic, but not reflective of the current times.

Siddhant revealed that Shakun offered me Gehraiyaan that gets under the surface of love, it shook him and he had to unlearn everything personally as well as an actor.

Gehraiyaan is slated to release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.