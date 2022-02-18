Siddhant Chaturvedi's Latest Underwater Clicks Spark A Meme Fest

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is fresh off the success of Gehraiyaan, recently shared few underwater clicks of himself on social media, which went on to spark a meme fest in the audience.

In Gehraiyaan, the actor's character meets an unfortunate fate wherein he dies by drowning. Connecting that to his social media images, many hilarious memes started surfacing online on Siddhant coming back to life.

The actor shared the memes on his social media, enjoying a good laugh at them. Check them out here -

Even Siddhant's co-star Deepika Padukone, reacted to the memes and had a good laugh, as she commented, "🤣🤣🤣"

Meanwhile on the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy with Katrina Kaif, Yudhra with Malavika Mohanan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-age drama with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.