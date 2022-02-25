Siddhant Chaturvedi Says His Younger Brother Kept Blushing When He Met Deepika; 'He Had A Crush On Her'

Shakun Batra's recent release Gehraiyaan featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone together for the first time. In his recent interaction with a leading tabloid, Siddhant shared that his younger brother had a crush on his co-star and went on to reveal how he couldn't stop blushing when he met the actress for the first time.

Siddhant told TOI, "My younger brother had a crush on her. I remember getting him to meet her on one of the days after our film shoot and he kept blushing. He must have been 3 or 4 years old when we saw Om Shanti Om (2007). He has been crushing on her since he was little. He turned 18 on Feb 21 so he can watch Gehraiyaan now (laughs). That is his birthday gift from me!"

The Gully Boy actor also recalled some of the thoughts in his mind before he shared screen space with Deepika who is his senior in the industry.

"In my head, I was like, 'Wow, she's Deepika! How am I going to romance her! She has worked with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor. Look at my competition.' It is a romantic film and I didn't want people to say, 'Nahi kar paya (He couldn't do justice to it),'" the actor told the tabloid.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan starred Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain who enters into a relationship with his fiancée Tia's cousin Alisha (played by Deepika Padukone). The domestic noir opened to mixed reviews and was a talking point on social media for its 'bold' take on modern day relationships.