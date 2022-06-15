Siddhanth Kapoor Claimed His Drinks And Cigarettes Were Laced With Drugs: Police

Siddhanth Kapoor, son of actor Shakti Kapoor, was recently arrested by the Bengaluru Police in connection with a case related to drug consumption.

The Haseena Parkar actor along with five people were booked under sections 22A, 22B and 27B of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after the police conducted a raid at a rave party following a tip-off. Later, Siddhanth was granted bail on station.

According to a report in IANS, during the inquiry, Siddhanth told the police that he was given drinks and cigarettes laced with drugs. He also claimed that he didn't know about the drugs.

"Siddhanth Kapoor claimed that drugs were mixed in his drinks and he didn't know about it. He told the police that he had been in Bengaluru many times to attend parties as DJ. This was the fourth time that he went to the hotel from where he was arrested. We have got the guest list and suspicious persons will be called for questioning," IANS quoted Bhimashankar Guled, DCP (East) as saying.

After a day-long interrogation at Ulsoor police station in Bengaluru, Siddhanth said in his official statement, "I was at the hotel and there was an investigation going on. I have been cooperating. The Bangalore police have been really good, they are doing a great job. They should continue what they are doing to save many lives."

Meanwhile, Siddhanth's lawyer Praveen Muguli told the media that Siddhanth's alleged offences are bailable in nature and that the actor is cooperating with the cops for the investigation.