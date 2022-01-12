Siddharth Issues Apology To Saina Nehwal For 'Sexist' Tweet, Says 'You'll Always Be My Champion'

Actor Siddharth after receiving backlash for his "rude joke" on badminton player Saina Nehwal has issued an apology through an open letter on Twitter. The actor assured that his "word play" had "none of the malicious intent" that was attributed to it.

Siddharth had reacted to Ms Nehwal's tweet about concerns over the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his visit to Punjab. Siddharth in a now-deleted tweet had said, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Folded hands. Shame on you Rihanna."

After netizens accused the actor of resorting to misogyny to target the badminton player for her views, he shared an open letter apologising for the choice of works. In the letter, he wrote, "Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours, a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words."

"I know I have more grace in me than that. As for the joke... If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn't a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn't land. I, however must insist my word play and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it."

Showing his support he concluded the post saying, "I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman. I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth."

In response to Siddharth's remark, Ms Nehwal said in a statement, "I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it's Twitter and you remain noticed with such words and comments."

Her husband and badminton player Parupalli Kashyap also came out against the actor's remark, calling it "upsetting".