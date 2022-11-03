Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Wedding On Cards; Couple Scouting Venues?

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have never publicly accepted their relationship, however, the rumours surrounding their wedding are actually true. Although things have been kept under wraps, it has been learned that the rumoured couple have been scouting wedding locations in Chandigarh.

A report by Pinkvilla suggests that the lovebirds have been hunting wedding venues for more than a month. The report also said that the Shershaah co-stars have contacted one of the luxurious properties in Chandigarh - The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa & Resorts. It is to be noted that this palatial Chandigarh property is the same venue where Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa exchanged their wedding vows.

"They (Kiara and Sidharth) also gave some thought to changing the destination to Goa but considering Sidharth's big-fat Punjabi family, the plan of tying knot in Goa was dropped," a source close to Sid told the publication.

Earlier, several media reports claimed the star couple would get hitched next year in April. Their relationship has often been the subject of buzz since their appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7, where both kind of confirmed their relationship. Meanwhile, it was reported that both Sidharth and Kiara want to keep everything a secret now. But they have already started the preparations for their wedding and will also host a star-studded reception in Mumbai.

Previously, a report by BollywoodLife said, their marriage would happen in Delhi and around Sidharth's family, so no one from Bollywood would be invited, the source revealed. The couple will go for a registered marriage first, followed by a cocktail party and reception.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are among the busiest stars in Bollywood. Sid recently starred in Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, which released during the Diwali weekend and has done decent business at the box-office. The actor also has Dharma Productions' Yodha, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, where he will be seen sharing the screen with Shilpa Shetty.

Speaking of Kiara Advani, the actress has a good number of films coming up, including Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan, Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, and an untitled Telugu film with Ram Charan.