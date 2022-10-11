Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to have a registered wedding in April 2023? Deets Inside

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been one of the most talked about couple in Bollywood these days. The two have been dating each other for a while and their chemistry has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. From hanging out together to their secret vacations, Sidharth and Kiara have been painting the town red with their romance. And now, the power couple has been making the headlines as there are reports that Sidharth adn Kiara are planning to take the plunge soon. Reportedly, the duo will be having a low-key wedding in April 2023.

According to a report published in Bollywood Life, Sidharth and Kiara will be having a registered wedding and the celebrations will be a close-knit affair which will take place in Delhi. The reports also suggested that the couple is not planning to invite any celeb to the celebrations. "No one from Bollywood will be invited to the wedding as mostly it will take place in Delhi with Sidharth's family and rishtedaar. Kiara and Sid will first do a registered marriage and then they might keep a cocktail party followed by the reception. But we don't know if the celebrities will be invited to the reception party or not as everything will be happening in Delhi," the source was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sidharth is looking forward to the release of Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie will be hitting the screens on October 25 and will be witnessing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Ram Setu. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan in Satya Prem Ki Katha.