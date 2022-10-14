Sidharth Malhotra Feels His Good Looks Didn't Work In His Favour; 'Never Thought Being Easy On Eyes Would...'

Sidharth Malhotra made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. In his career spanning a decade, the actor featured in around 11 films, out of which most of them were misses at the box office.

It was only last year, the actor tasted huge success with his OTT release Shershaah which earned him glowing reviews from every nook and corner.

Sidharth in his latest interview with India Today, looked back at his journey and said that he feels that he has seen the extremes in business. Speaking about how he had expected some of his movies to fare well at the box office, the Baar Baar Dekho actor said that when these films didn't do well, it took a toll on him.

Sidharth told the news portal, "I have seen the extremes in business. The first film and the third film were more than what I had expected and some of them did the opposite. It does take a toll on any kind of artist."

The Marjaavaan actor further added that he feels somewhere that it is his looks that went against him and people couldn't connect with him.

"I never thought that being easy on the eyes would be a negative in this profession. I thought we were here to face the camera and be easy on the eyes, but sometimes it tends to be negative, people like to see superficial things and not really connect to them," the portal quoted him as saying.

Speaking about the success of his last release, Sidharth continued, "So, after Shershaah, I had moments where I was reading stuff, I went through a rainbow of emotions reading reactions. That is a green sign for any actor. All the hard work paid off after 10 years in the industry. I have had a spur of moments like this in my journey."

On the work front, the handsome hunk is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He will also be seen in Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.