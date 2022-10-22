Sidharth Malhotra Isn't Bothered About His Love Life Being On Public's Radar; 'I Have Always Been Honest'

Sidharth Malhotra made his acting debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. After his share of hits and misses at the box office, the actor finally tasted big success with his OTT release Shershaah. Besides his work, the Bollywood star also stays in the limelight for his private life.

In his recent interview with GQ magazine, when Sid was asked if he feels that his relationships in the past have been affected because of his love life being constantly on the public's radar, the actor denied and added that he has always been honest.

"I think I've always been honest. Plus, being on the public's radar is part and parcel of the job. It doesn't really bother me unless there are instances where they're popping out from behind a bush as you're getting in and out of your house. I find that intrusive and at times disrespectful," said Sidharth who is currently rumoured to be dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani.

Before getting a dream launch in Student Of The Year, Sidharth worked as an assistant director on the sets of Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Looking back at that experience, the Baar Baar Dekho star shared, "It was a surreal experience. Working on the sets of My Name is Khan was, for me, akin to attending the best film school. Shah Rukh Khan is an icon for most of us industry outsiders and I hope that, in the years to come, there are more actors and performers that follow suit and break the mould. Back when I was assisting, I never thought I'd get an acting break, it all seemed so far-fetched! I thought I'd maybe write a story and direct instead. But destiny had other plans."

Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming Diwali entertainer Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.