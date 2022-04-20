Sidharth Malhotra Joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe; The Project To Get An OTT Release!

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to join the cop universe created by the celebrated filmmaker, Rohit Shetty. The charming actor is all set to play the role of a cop in the hitmaker's upcoming project. But Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty are not teaming up for a theatrical release, but the project is exclusively being made for the OTT space.

According to the latest reports, the Rohit Shetty project is a web series, which will get released on the renowned OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Both Sidharth Malhotra and the director took to their official social media handles and shared a glimpse of the series, along with a special announcement on Tuesday (April 19, 2022).

"Rohit Shetty's cop universe goes digital tomorrow at 11am!," wrote Sidharth Malhotra on his social media post. Rohit Shetty, on the other hand, took to his official pages and wrote: "Action begins tomorrow at 11:00 AM! #NowFilming @primevideoin @sidmalhotra" The actor and filmmaker's announcement came out as a great surprise for their fans, followers, and industry members.

Check out Rohit Shetty's post here:

Karan Johar, who is a mentor of Sidharth Malhotra and a close friend of Rohit Shetty, took to the actor's post and commented: "Hero❤️." Milap Zaveri, the popular filmmaker commented: "Congratsssss buddy!!! Aa raha hai police! You are looking dhamaakedaar 🔥😍👏❤️" Both the film fanatics and industry members are now eagerly waiting for the official launch of the promising project.

Coming to Rohit Shetty's career, the director established the Cop universe in Bollywood, with his blockbuster projects Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. The filmmaker's latest outing Sooryavanshi, which had Akshay Kumar had in the titular role, had emerged as a great commercial blockbuster. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, was last seen in the much-loved war drama Shershaah. The actor has some highly promising projects in the pipeline including Yoddha and Mission Majnu.