Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Break-Up: Psychic Reader Predicts Reason Behind Their Separation (Exclusive)
Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have reportedly parted ways. According to ETimes report, a source close to the Shershaah stars informed the portal that they must have got bored of each other. The source said, "Nobody knows why it happened but guess, aajkal log ek doosre se jaldi bore ho jaate hain (These days people get bored of each other very soon)."
It has to be noted that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have not yet made an official confirmation about their relationship or the break-up. Amidst all, Psychic Medium AKA Psychic Reader Daksh Kakkar exclusively shared his views with Filmibeat on Sidharth and Kiara's break-up and predicted the reason behind the same.
Duo’s Feelings
While speaking about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's feelings, Daksh Kakkar said, "Kiara seems to be loaded with work and which is affecting the relationship, especially with promotions around, though she seems to give her pure efforts. On the other hand, Sidharth seems to be stressed due to whether or not to take things to next level, especially with Bollywood marriage around and this stress for the past 2 months is more evident as no step in the marriage direction encircles them. Sidharth will soon clear out the misunderstanding between them perhaps on social media too."
Energy When Together
Daksh feels that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are 100 per cent lucky for each other. He said, "Whenever they are together be it reel or real life, it'll not just bring the luck factor to 100% but also bring in so many opportunities and a lot of improvement is shown underway for the couple and success being showered." (sic)
Reason Behind Sidharth-Kiara Break-Up
The Psychic Reader predicts that the reason behind their break-up could be the marriages of their close friends. He said, "While the work pressure and mental pressure from close friends' marriage can put things under stress, and uncertainty between them would turn into arguments around. A complete breakdown between the couple due to misunderstandings and conflict of opinion results in an impulsive decision."
Will Sidharth And Kiara Patch-Up?
Daksh Kakkar concluded the conversation by saying that there is hope for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's patch-up. He said, "Yes, they seem to be really loving and true towards each other feelings and it's a temporary phase of inner soul searching and sheer misunderstandings. It would be a beneficial from luck perspective as well and the movie together is shown." (sic)
For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's cop universe, also starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. On the other hand, Kiara Advani recently launched the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.
Disclaimer: The prediction and opinions expressed are by psychic medium Daksh Kakkar.