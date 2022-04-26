Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Break-Up: Psychic Reader Predicts Reason Behind Their Separation (Exclusive)

Duo’s Feelings

While speaking about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's feelings, Daksh Kakkar said, "Kiara seems to be loaded with work and which is affecting the relationship, especially with promotions around, though she seems to give her pure efforts. On the other hand, Sidharth seems to be stressed due to whether or not to take things to next level, especially with Bollywood marriage around and this stress for the past 2 months is more evident as no step in the marriage direction encircles them. Sidharth will soon clear out the misunderstanding between them perhaps on social media too."

Energy When Together

Daksh feels that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are 100 per cent lucky for each other. He said, "Whenever they are together be it reel or real life, it'll not just bring the luck factor to 100% but also bring in so many opportunities and a lot of improvement is shown underway for the couple and success being showered." (sic)

Reason Behind Sidharth-Kiara Break-Up

The Psychic Reader predicts that the reason behind their break-up could be the marriages of their close friends. He said, "While the work pressure and mental pressure from close friends' marriage can put things under stress, and uncertainty between them would turn into arguments around. A complete breakdown between the couple due to misunderstandings and conflict of opinion results in an impulsive decision."

Will Sidharth And Kiara Patch-Up?

Daksh Kakkar concluded the conversation by saying that there is hope for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's patch-up. He said, "Yes, they seem to be really loving and true towards each other feelings and it's a temporary phase of inner soul searching and sheer misunderstandings. It would be a beneficial from luck perspective as well and the movie together is shown." (sic)