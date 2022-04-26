    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Have Parted Ways, Confirms Source

      By
      |

      Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani split reports have fans in a frenzy. While the two never opened up about their relationship in public, the beloved couple reportedly had been madly in love for over a year. Now sources close to the duo have revealed that they have indeed parted ways.

      Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra

      Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty Unveils First Teaser For Sidharth Malhotra's Amazon Prime Video ShowIndian Police Force: Rohit Shetty Unveils First Teaser For Sidharth Malhotra's Amazon Prime Video Show

      ETimes reported a source saying that despite Sidharth likes Kiara's social media post, they are not together. The source said, "Nobody knows why it happened but guess, aajkal log ek doosre se jaldi bore ho jaate hain (These days people get bored of each other very soon)."

      Notably, Sidharth reacted to one of her Instagram reels, in which Kiara revealed that she has kicked off promotions for her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The like had fans convinced the two were still going strong but the source added it's not the case.

      Meanwhile, Kiara has also shared a post with Sidharth amid the rumours. The two worked together on sets of Dharma Productions' hit release Shershaah. Kiara took to her Instagram Stories and re-shared a post by Dharma Productions celebrating the film's success.

      The post read, "#Shershaah continues to hit hearts & lists by winning the Best Web Film (Hindi), @sidmalhotra for Best Actor - Male & @kiaraaliaadvani for Best Actor - Female at the #HitlistOTTAwards!" Take a look at the post,

      kiara advani,

      Has Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's Love Story Come To An End?Has Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's Love Story Come To An End?

      Kiara's next, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan opposite her, alongside Tabu. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul, followed by Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar's Govinda Naam Mera.

      Malhotra, on the other hand, will be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna, followed by Karan Johar's Yodha, and Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He recently announced his OTT debut show with Rohit Shetty titled Indian Police Force.

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 11:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 26, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X