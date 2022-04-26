Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Have Parted Ways, Confirms Source

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani split reports have fans in a frenzy. While the two never opened up about their relationship in public, the beloved couple reportedly had been madly in love for over a year. Now sources close to the duo have revealed that they have indeed parted ways.

ETimes reported a source saying that despite Sidharth likes Kiara's social media post, they are not together. The source said, "Nobody knows why it happened but guess, aajkal log ek doosre se jaldi bore ho jaate hain (These days people get bored of each other very soon)."

Notably, Sidharth reacted to one of her Instagram reels, in which Kiara revealed that she has kicked off promotions for her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The like had fans convinced the two were still going strong but the source added it's not the case.

Meanwhile, Kiara has also shared a post with Sidharth amid the rumours. The two worked together on sets of Dharma Productions' hit release Shershaah. Kiara took to her Instagram Stories and re-shared a post by Dharma Productions celebrating the film's success.

The post read, "#Shershaah continues to hit hearts & lists by winning the Best Web Film (Hindi), @sidmalhotra for Best Actor - Male & @kiaraaliaadvani for Best Actor - Female at the #HitlistOTTAwards!" Take a look at the post,

Kiara's next, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan opposite her, alongside Tabu. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul, followed by Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar's Govinda Naam Mera.

Malhotra, on the other hand, will be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna, followed by Karan Johar's Yodha, and Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He recently announced his OTT debut show with Rohit Shetty titled Indian Police Force.