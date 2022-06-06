Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s Romantic Video From Karan Johar’s Birthday Party Goes Viral; WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's breakup rumours were swirling in the media a while ago. However, the Shershaah couple has now reportedly mended their issues and patched up. They were recently also spotted having a good time at Karan Johar’s birthday bash.

A video of Sidharth and Kiara from the bash has also been going viral on social media. Fans cannot keep calm as the duo seems to have been sharing a hug at the filmmakers’ party. The couple seems to be sharing some romantic time together in a recently shared video on a paparazzi account.

Sidharth was seen dancing with Kiara while she later grabbed the actor by for a warm hug. Fans were quick to shower their love on the sensational duo by dropping heart emojis in the comments section of the aforementioned clip. Take a look!

It must be noted that the rumoured couple was also spotted by the paparazzi leaving in the same car from Johar’s party. However, the lovebirds made separate entries in order to dodge the shutterbugs. More recently, Sidharth was also spotted on the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo as he went inside Kiara’s vanity.

On the professional front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s web series. The actor also has Mission Majnu and Yodha in his kitty.