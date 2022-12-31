Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Date Out, Here’s A List Of Women He Allegedly Dated So Far
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who shared screen space in the 2021 war biopic Shershaah, left everyone mesmerised with their stunning onscreen chemistry.
During the film's shooting, the duo reportedly fell in love with each other and have been in a steady relationship since then. In the last few months, several rumours about their much-awaited wedding grabbed eyeballs.
While Sidharth and Kiara are yet to make their relationship official, the latest buzz suggests that they are finally getting married in February 2023. Yes, you read that right!
After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Sid-Kiara are likely to exchange wedding vows in a royal ceremony in Rajashthan on February 8. Revealing the same, a source informed ETimes, "Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th."
The report further states that the couple will get married at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel amid high security. However, an official announcement is still awaited.
Amid their continuous wedding rumours, let's look at the list of women the Ek Villain star allegedly dated so far.
Kiara Advani
Sid's linkup rumours with Kiara started doing the rounds in 2019 when they were shooting for Shershaah. They were going strong since then, however, reports stated that they had parted ways earlier this year. At last, they patched up and are now reportedly planning to get married.
Alia Bhatt
Sidharth made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 2012 hit Student Of The Year alongside Alia Bhatt. They later worked together in Kapoor & Sons. Back then, there were strong speculations that they were in a relationship. However, they broke up after the film's success and haven't yet worked together since then.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Sidharth and Jacqueline teamed up for Rak & DK's A Gentleman in 2017. While the film flopped, their onscreen chemistry was loved by many. According to reports, their closeness while shooting affected his relationship with Alia. However, they never accepted it.
Nicole Meyer
At the beginning of his Bollywood career, Sid was snapped with a foreign mystery girl several times. Later, it was revealed that her name was Nicole Meyer and she's a model by profession. They reportedly dated each other for a short time period.