Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna's Mission Majnu To Release On June 10

Ronnie
Screwvala's
RSVP
and
Guilty
By
Association's
Mission
Majnu
starring
Sidharth
Malhotra-Rashmika
Mandanna
starrer
Mission
Majnu
will
now
release
on
the
10th
of
June
2022.
The
production
houses
backing
the
film
RSVP
and
Guilty
By
Association
take
the
announcement
to
their
official
social
media
account.
Directed
by
Shantanu
Bagchi,
the
espionage
thriller
set
in
the
1970s
has
Sidharth
Malhotra
essaying
the
role
of
a
RAW
agent
who
lead
a
covert
operation
on
Pakistani
soil.
The
film
also
marks
the
Hindi
debut
of
India's
sweetheart
Rashmika
Mandanna.
The
Shantanu
Bagchi
directorial
brings
to
the
fore
a
fresh
pair
and
it
is
Sidharth's
next
after
the
hit
Shershaah
and
Rashmika's
much
awaited
debut
after
her
monstrous
blockbuster
Pushpa.
Produced
by
Ronnie
Screwvala
(RSVP)
Amar
Butala
and
Garima
Mehta
(Guilty
By
Association
Media),
written
by
Parveez
Shaikh,
Aseem
Arrora
and
Sumit
Batheja,
and
directed
by
Shantanu
Bagchi,
Mission
Majnu
stars
Sidharth
Malhotra,
Rashmika
Mandanna,
Sharib
Hashmi
and
Kumud
Mishra