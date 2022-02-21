Sidharth Malhotra Wins ‘Critics Best Actor’ At Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022

Sidharth
Malhotra's
performance
of
the
year
in
Shershaah
has
created
many
milestones.
The
film
has
garnered
the
actor,
appreciation
for
his
performance
from
audiences
and
critics
alike.
He
is
one
of
the
rare
actor's
from
this
generation
who
has
gained
immense
popularity
as
a
star
and
is
being
celebrated
for
his
acting
skills.
With
the
beginning
of
awards
season
to
celebrate
cinema's
best
work,
Sidharth
Malhotra
is
surely
one
of
the
top
choices.
The
actor
has
made
a
special
place
in
the
hearts
of
the
audiences
with
the
melodies
of
the
film
and
his
impeccable
presentation
of
Captain
Vikram
Batra
on
the
screen.
The
actor
has
won
the
Critics
Best
Actor
award
at
the
prestigious
Dadasaheb
Phalke
International
Film
Festival
Awards
2022
today.
Once
again
Sidharth
Malhotra
proves
that
his
Shershaah
has
reached
masses
making
him
a
big
winner.