    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sidharth Malhotra Wins ‘Critics Best Actor’ At Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022

      By
      |

      Sidharth Malhotra's performance of the year in Shershaah has created many milestones. The film has garnered the actor, appreciation for his performance from audiences and critics alike. He is one of the rare actor's from this generation who has gained immense popularity as a star and is being celebrated for his acting skills.

      Sidharth Malhotra's Latest Photos Will Make You Sing 'Baajre Da Sitta'

      With the beginning of awards season to celebrate cinema's best work, Sidharth Malhotra is surely one of the top choices. The actor has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences with the melodies of the film and his impeccable presentation of Captain Vikram Batra on the screen.

      sidharth-malhotra-wins-critics-best-actor-at-dadasaheb-phalke-international-film-festival-awards-2

      The actor has won the Critics Best Actor award at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 today. Once again Sidharth Malhotra proves that his Shershaah has reached masses making him a big winner.

      Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Ranveer, Kriti, Sidharth & Others Win AwardsDadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Ranveer, Kriti, Sidharth & Others Win Awards

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

      While 2021 has been an exciting year for Sidharth Malhotra, the actor is promising an eclectic 2022 with films like Mission Majnu, Thank God and Yodha.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 21:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 21, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X