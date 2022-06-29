Sidhu Moose Wala's Team Files FIR Against People Who Leaked Unreleased Songs; Warns Others

A week ago, late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's family released his first unreleased song 'SYL'. Fans got emotional and said 'Legend never dies'. The song was also trending on YouTube. However, the song, which got about 27 Million views, was later removed from YouTube due to a legal complaint from the government.

Apparently, before the release, the song was leaked. Sidhu's team didn't take this matter lightly and they filed an FIR against the unknown persons who were involved in the act. They had even shared a copy of the FIR on social media. The team has also warned others who try to leak and circulate his unreleased songs of the late singer.

According to the note shared by the slain singer's team on Sidhu's official Instagram account, one accused was already arrested in the case. The note revealed that Sidhu's mother Charan Kaur has forgiven the first accused, but the next ones won't be given the same chance.

The message read, "FIR has been filed against unknown persons who leaked and forwarded Sidhu Moose Wala's unreleased songs. We are sharing FIR copy. The first accused who got arrested has been forgiven by Sidhu's mother but we will not forgive next ones. Kindly don't engage in such activities."

Meanwhile, Sidhu's last song 'Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal (SYL)', was considered controversial as issues like killing of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Punjab Reorganisation Act (1996), the attack on the Golden Temple, Delhi Chalo March and Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal among others were mentioned in the video. His fans were unhappy as the song was taken down from YouTube.

Sidhu Moose Wala's First Song After Death SYL Is Out; Emotional Fans Say 'Legend Never Dies'

Sidhu Moose Wala's Posthumous Song SYL Removed From YouTube; Admirers Unhappy

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawahar Ke village of Mansa on May 29 by assailants, allegedly belonging to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits. The investigation into the matter is underway.