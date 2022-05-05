Sinful As The Seven Deadly Sins, Koffee With Karan Is Back With Season 7 Exclusively On Disney+ Hotstar

Mumbai, 4th May 2022 : Romance, bromance, 4 AM friends, buddies, rivalry, conundrums, connections and even general knowledge... all this with a side of freshly brewed coffee! - The highly-anticipated new season of Koffee With Karan is ready to roll; this time exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. While the infamous coffee hamper awaits its worthy champion, the new season infuses new segments and deeper conversations.

Along with Hotstar Special's Koffee with Karan season 7, the show's most viewed segment, rapid-fire round (that's usually rapid and full of fire) will also return to entertain guests and viewers alike. Adding to the excitement, the new season will also introduce new games like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and more, bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

Check out Karan Johar's post here:

Gaurav Banerjee, Head Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said , "Delivering buzz-worthy content has always been the core of Disney+ Hotstar, and with signature shows like Koffee With Karan, we take this promise further by bringing the show exclusively to our digital audience. This will be the first time the popular chat show will be available only on Disney+ Hotstar - and it is an absolute honour for us to have ace producer-director Karan Johar host his iconic show on our platform and take the show's impressive content to a large audience."

Director and show anchor, Karan Johar said, "The beans have been roasting long enough, and it is now time to finally brew them. It is an all-new season of Koffee With Karan and I cannot wait for my friends and guests to make a run for the esteemed coffee hamper as the audience watches the show only on Disney+ Hotstar this time. Viewers can expect this season to be more entertaining with fun segments, style, coming closer to your favorite stars, filled with glam and wit, making it bigger and better."

If you have been living under a rock and haven't followed the latest in tinseltown, it is time to dive into guilty pleasures and subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar - the exclusive home to Koffee With Karan Season 7!