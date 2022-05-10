Singapore Bans The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri Calls It 'Most Regressive Censor In World'

Earlier this week, it was announced that Singapore has decided to ban the Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files. Soon after the news came out, the filmmaker opened up about the decision and said that the country has the 'most regressive' censorship system in the world.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: HC Says No Prenatal Sex-Determination Scenes In Films Without Any Disclaimer

Shashi Tharoor on Monday (May 9) shared a clipping of a news article explaining why Singapore banned the film. "Film promoted by India's ruling party, #KashmirFiles, banned in Singapore," he tweeted.

According to a report by PTI, the authorities explained, "The film will be refused classification for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the on-going conflict in Kashmir. These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities, and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in our multiracial and multi-religious society."

The statement added that under the film classification guidelines, "Any material that is denigrating to racial or religious communities in Singapore" will be refused classification.

In response to Tharoor's tweet, Agnihotri wrote, "Singapore is most regressive censor in the world. It even banned The Last Temptations of Jesus Christ (ask your madam). Even a romantic film called #TheLeelaHotelFiles will be banned. Plz stop making fun of Kashmiri Hindu Genocide." (sic)

Deepika Padukone Says Hollywood's Diversity Attempt Is Surface-Level: Long Way To Go

Vivek also shared a list of popular films that have been hailed worldwide but are banned in Singapore. The IMDb list includes shows as well as movies like South Park as well as comedy movie Zoolander. Take a look at the tweet,

Dear fopdoodle, gnashnab @ShashiTharoor,



FYI, Singapore is most regressive censor in the world. It even banned The Last Temptations of Jesus Christ (ask your madam)



Even a romantic film called #TheLeelaHotelFiles will be banned.



Pl stop making fun of Kashmiri Hindu Genocide. https://t.co/QIxFjJW86U pic.twitter.com/kzodpI1CtL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 10, 2022

The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar was a commercial success in India on its release earlier this year. The film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It will have its digital premiere on May 13, on streaming platform ZEE5.