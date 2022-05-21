Singer Kanika Kapoor Gets Hitched To Beau Gautam In London

Popular Bollywood playback singer Kanika Kapoor, known for songs like 'Baby Doll', 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan' and 'Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega' tied the knot with her NRI beau Gautam at a five-star hotel in London on May 20 (Friday). The latter is a businessman by profession. As per reports, the couple dated for a year before taking the marital plunge.

Meanwhile, pictures from Kanika Kapoor's dreamy wedding are going viral on social media. For her D-day, the bride picked up peach coloured lehenga with heavy embroidery on it. She teamed up her look with a choker necklace, mangtika and bangles. On the other hand, her 'dulha' Gautam complimented her look with a pastel shade sherwani and a turban.

Kanika and Gautam's wedding was a close-knit affair which was attended by their close friends and family members.

Manmeet Singh, of the musical duo Meet Bros, who teamed up with Kanika on various songs including 'Baby Doll' also attended her wedding. Later, he took to his Instagram handle to share a picture in which he is seen posing with the newlyweds.

Manmeet captioned the picture as, "May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you.. Newly weds @kanik4kapoor @gautamh@meetbrosofficial."

This is Kanika's second marriage. The singer who hails from Lucknow, was previously married to Raj Chandok. However, the couple got divorced in 2012. Since then, the singer raised her three kids, Yvuraj, Aayana and Samara as a single parent.