Singer KK Passed Away Due To Cardiac Arrest, Indicate Initial Post Mortem Report

Popular playback singer KK passed away due to cardiac arrest, indicate the preliminary findings of his autopsy report as per the news agency PTI. The report further stated that the cops have said that there was no foul play behind the singer's untimely demise.

"The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues," a senior police officer officer told the news agency and added that the final report will be available after 72 hours.

The police further said that KK was declared "brought dead" by doctors of Calcutta Medical Research Institute where he was taken after he fell unconscious upon his return to a hotel from a music concert in Kolkata on Tuesday night.

Police sources had earlier informed India Today that KK's face and head bore injuries, and because of this, a case of unnatural death was registered with New Market Police Station. The post mortem was conducted at SSKM Hospital, Kolkata after obtaining consent from the late singer's family.

After singing many TV jingles, KK made his singing debut with the 1996 Tamil film Kadhal Desam where he got the opportunity to work with AR Rahman. His first big break in Bollywood was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in which his song 'Tadap Tadap Ke' catapulted him into instant stardom.