Sobhita Dhulipala On Her Upcoming Releases: This Year Is Going To Be Special, Fingers Crossed

Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the most talented actress in our industry. She has always seen playing very different and interesting characters on the screen. The actress is going through a very tough schedule for a long time while working on her upcoming releases.

Be it OTT or films the actress has always made her presence count with her phenomenal performance. And from the past few months, she is running down a very intense schedule for her upcoming projects. While talking about her busy schedules, Sobhita shared, "Switching between two completely different characters and worlds without any off days for the last few months has been quite intense and all-consuming but I feel greatly motivated though".

The actress has always seen very enthusiastic and energized to accept any kind of challenging role that comes her way. Her performance in 'Made In Heaven' was highly praised by the audience. And the actress is very excited to deliver more of such interesting performances in her future projects. "I'm beaming with excitement and cannot wait for the releases! This year is going to be special, fingers crossed" she adds.

On the film front, Sobhita's envious lineup of projects includes Ronnie Screwvala's 'Sitara', Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' (Tamil), Telugu film 'Major' with Adivi Sesh and a Hollywood project 'Monkey Man' directed by and starring Dev Patel.