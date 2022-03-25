Sobhita Dhulipala On Her Upcoming Releases: This Year Is Going To Be Special, Fingers Crossed

Sobhita
Dhulipala
is
one
of
the
most
talented
actress
in
our
industry.
She
has
always
seen
playing
very
different
and
interesting
characters
on
the
screen.
The
actress
is
going
through
a
very
tough
schedule
for
a
long
time
while
working
on
her
upcoming
releases.
Be
it
OTT
or
films
the
actress
has
always
made
her
presence
count
with
her
phenomenal
performance.
And
from
the
past
few
months,
she
is
running
down
a
very
intense
schedule
for
her
upcoming
projects.
While
talking
about
her
busy
schedules,
Sobhita
shared,
"Switching
between
two
completely
different
characters
and
worlds
without
any
off
days
for
the
last
few
months
has
been
quite
intense
and
all-consuming
but
I
feel
greatly
motivated
though".
The
actress
has
always
seen
very
enthusiastic
and
energized
to
accept
any
kind
of
challenging
role
that
comes
her
way.
Her
performance
in
'Made
In
Heaven'
was
highly
praised
by
the
audience.
And
the
actress
is
very
excited
to
deliver
more
of
such
interesting
performances
in
her
future
projects.
"I'm
beaming
with
excitement
and
cannot
wait
for
the
releases!
This
year
is
going
to
be
special,
fingers
crossed" she
adds.
On
the
film
front,
Sobhita's
envious
lineup
of
projects
includes
Ronnie
Screwvala's
'Sitara',
Mani
Ratnam's
magnum
opus
'Ponniyin
Selvan'
(Tamil),
Telugu
film
'Major' with
Adivi
Sesh
and
a
Hollywood
project
'Monkey
Man'
directed
by
and
starring
Dev
Patel.