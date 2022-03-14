Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Latest On-Location Photographs From Her Next Project In Shimla

Ever since the gorgeous actress, Sobhita Dhulipala has started shooting for her next, she has been treating her followers and fans with some amazing behind-the-scenes photos and videos and her latest pictures from the picturesque location of Shimla, have found its way on the internet.

As per sources, Sobhita was recently stationed in the beautiful hills of Shimla to shoot for her next 'The Night Manager' with Aditya Roy Kapur. The stunning actress was also spotted at Mumbai airport.

The latest pictures that Sobhita has shared on her social media suggests that she had a whale of a time off screen as well. From relishing maggi to local delicacies, to enjoying bonfire night in the chilly region, Sobhita's recent pictures will certainly help you beat your Monday blues. She wrote, "Shimla photo dump ♥️🥶"

The versatile actress, who recently made it to Vogue magazine cover, is known for making her every performance count. While the audience has loved her brilliant performance in 'Made in Heaven', they are eagerly awaiting to see her on screen again, and if the announcement rumours of 'The Night Manager' is true, then we can't wait to see more of her.

After giving a phenomenal performance in 'Made In Heaven', the second season is said to be launched soon, where Sobhita will again be seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Mathur along with Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh amongst others.

Besides that, Sobhita's envious line up of projects include Ronnie Screwvala's 'Sitara', Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' (Tamil), Telugu film 'Major' with Adivi Sesh and a Hollywood project 'Monkey Man' directed by and starring Dev Patel.