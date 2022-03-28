Sofia Parveen Gleams In Tycoon Global Calendar Shoot Season -3 Dubai UAE

Sofia Parveen is a Mumbai-based Indian actress and international model. She began her career as a model for prestigious big companies, and after studying acting and spending more than 5 years performing in national theatres, where she won national prizes, she made her acting debut with none other than T-Series. She has appeared in over 6-7 music videos, television commercials, iconic designer ramp shows, international brand commercials, and International Calendar shoots in Dubai, and she will soon be seen in South Indian films.

Sofia has accomplished a great deal, including becoming an award-winning actress and a well-known international model. She is also a well-known Mumbai social activist who works hard for animal rights and women's development. She rescued a starving kitten, adopted her, and named her "Ninja". She eventually adopted another abandoned and rescued kitten, which she named "Jack". Sofia Parveen received the 7th "International Women Empowerment Award" on the occasion of International Women's Day, presented by the famous Bollywood director Mr Abhishek Dudhia (who directed Ajay Devgn's film "Bhuj") for her great achievements in modelling, acting, society, and standing for women as well as animal welfare and rights.



Miss Sofia Parveen was recently honoured as a jury member for the International Beauty Pageant in Dubai, alongside actress Daisy Shah, IAS Officer Shri Jagdish Chandra, and many other notable artists for "Queen of Cosmos."

Sofia has spent more than 5 years in the theatre, learning and honing her acting skills. She has performed in plays, singing in a few of them, and is an excellent dancer. Sofia is also a talented writer, having written several skits and street plays, as well as won a national award for 'Best Writer.' She also had a writer in her, which unexpectedly surfaced and was praised! The fact that an actor performs live in front of an audience makes theatre the most difficult type of acting because there are no retakes.

Sofia wanted to study to sing in high school, but her teachers and mentors encouraged her to pursue modelling and acting instead, telling her, "You have good height, lovely features, you should get into acting or modelling!" Then she realised they were probably correct. It was during this period that she began modelling and acting.

She has appeared in 6-7 music videos, the first of which was for T-Series and was titled "College" by Preet Harpal and Sofia. Other music videos with millions of views include those for the well-known label White Hill Music, Pavii Ghuman's song "Dark" featuring Sofia, Preet Sukh's song "Teri Hoi Na," and others. She has done commercial Ads for "IPL", Star Sports, Rummycircle.com, ICICI bank; done Ramp Shows for famous dress designer Mr Pankaj and Mr Jitesh, modelled for "Pushkar Bridal", "Label Shalini Khanija", "Preeti Diamond Jewellery", "Sonali Jain Fashion", "Angel Jewels" and many more.

Sofia's story is reflective of the Disney Princess "Rapunzel," nonetheless she is blessed and supported by her sister through all of life's highs and lows. Rapunzel, like Sofia, spent her days cooped up in her tower with nothing to do but paint. At a young age, Sofia began to explore her interests and identity. She didn't stop until she reached the lanterns, knowing how essential they were to her. She knew it would be difficult, yet she persevered and accomplished her most ambitious aim.

She demonstrates that you can create your own identity and achieve your goals. She is an excellent role model for young females because everything she did was for the benefit of herself or others, while also doing what she enjoys.

Mr Sanjeev Jain, the founder and editor-in-chief of Tycoon Global Magazine, stated, "We are really happy and overwhelmed with the response we received at the shoot & unveiling ceremony of Tycoon Global Calendar Shoot Season-3. The execution of the event was smoothly managed and the Tycoon Global team did an excellent job."

Mr Sanjeev Jain, Tycoon Global Editor and Founder, who is also an investment banker and CEO of Ace Advisors India, was the event's curator. The Tycoon Global International Calendar's Shoot Season -3 was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Sanjeev Jain, a serial entrepreneur, considers himself a committed and enthusiastic traveller, a globetrotter with good networking skills. His firm focuses on forming strategic connections with a variety of businesses for worldwide collaboration, project management, execution, and local support.

Sofia Parveen when asked about recent Tycoon Global Calendar shoot in one-word description, replied with "iconic" she further added "It was awesome & wonderful working with the calendar shoot team, the whole shoot was planned and organised beautifully in Dubai Given a chance I would love to do next edition also."